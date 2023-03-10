First Alert Weather: Light snow returns tonight - Sunday AM

Another round of light snow moves in after 10 PM Saturday night ➡️ Sunday AM #INwx #MIwx #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/4FpYEVkWxU — Andrew Whitmyer (@AWhitmyer) March 11, 2023

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Scattered snow showers move in after 10 PM. Snowfall accumulation of a trace to 1″ can be expected overnight into Sunday morning. Watch for patches of ice and slush on the roads through Sunday morning, but most roads should remain just wet. Daylight Saving Time begins overnight! Clocks go FORWARD 1 hour.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with morning flurries and light snow showers ending. Chance of drizzle to rain showers late Sunday afternoon before changing over to all snow by 10 PM as a cold front moves in. High near 40F. Low 28F. Wind SE at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Off and on snow showers and cold. High 34F. Low 24F. Expect wind chills in the teens all day with a few single-digit wind chills possible Monday evening and overnight. Wind NW 15-30 mph. A few gusts may reach to 40 mph late day. Watch for patches of ice and slush on the roads, Most roads should remain just wet.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We shake off the cold and snowy pattern midweek with highs reaching back into the 40s and even a run at 50 degrees by Thursday. Our next system to watch will move in Thursday night into Friday as a cold front swings through Michiana. No sign of true spring (60s & 70s) through the rest of March.

