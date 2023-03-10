Essence Restaurant + Bar to open on Tuesday in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A new upscale dining spot is opening in Elkhart!

Essence Restaurant & Bar will officially open for reservations on Tuesday, March 14. The restaurant promises an “elevated dining experience focused on quality over quantity” and will have a seasonal and local food selection. The restaurant will also change its menu every 45 days but will retain a focus on burgers, beers, wine, and wagyu.

The hours are enclosed below:

Sunday - Monday - Closed

Tuesday - Thursday - 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday - Saturday - 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

The restaurant will have a fireplace, a private room for up to 14 people, a river-front patio, a wine cellar and more!

Those interested can follow along with Essence by visiting its website here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.