Elkhart man sentenced to 65 years for murder

Jake Brunette
Jake Brunette(The Goshen News)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man who was found guilty of killing another man at a mobile home park in 2021 has been sentenced to 65 years in prison.

Jake Brunette, 26, was found guilty last month of stabbing Andrew Conley, 23, to death at the Monarch Mobile Home Park in November 2021.

Elkhart Police responded to the scene to find the Conley unconscious with numerous stab wounds. He later died on his way to the hospital.

Brunette told officers during the investigation that he’d awoken from a dream that he had stabbed and killed Conley and thought to himself that he needed to actually do it.

