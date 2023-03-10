Downtown South Bend gears up for St. Patrick’s Day parade

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown South Bend’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take place on Saturday, March 11 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

The parade will start on Jefferson Blvd in the East Bank Village. Greening of the East Race will take place immediately after.

Kylie Carter from DTSB joined 16 News Now at Noon to share the details.

For more information, click here.

