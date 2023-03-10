City leaders speak out after brawl at Navarre Middle School

By Mark Peterson
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Another basket-brawl took place on South Bend’s west side.

Thursday night, the crowd got out of control at Navarre Intermediate Center after the conclusion of the South Bend Girls Middle School Championship.

South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski said last night’s fight was actually worse than last month’s fight at Washington High School.

Everything at Navarre was fine when the “March Madness” was confined to the court.

South Bend 2nd District Councilman Henry Davis, Jr. took his wife and son to the game and snapped a few pictures.

“The game ended and immediately thereafter there was this mass of a confusion. One fight led to another, what led to another, what led to another. It was so much that it consumed everyone that was in the gym, including security, and also police,” Councilman Davis told 16 News Now.

Police were actually prepared for possible post-game problems. There were three officers in the school when the game ended at about 7:30 p.m.

“It was literally hundreds of people out here fighting,” Chief Ruszkowski said. “The disrespect, the violence, they couldn’t care less about the police being here.”

The chief said there even came a time when school administrators were more a part of the problem than the solution—a time they hindered attempts to clear the crowd.

“When the police have to intervene like this, then the police have to intervene. We don’t do things based on what somebody else may think may be right or wrong. We do things because it is the right thing and that’s what we’re trained to do, and to be interfered with, or intercepted, or whatever the case may be,” Chief Ruszkowski said. “And to be mistreated, verbally, physically abused the way they are, that is not happening again. I am telling you right now that’s not happening.”

Councilman Davis said the brawl mirrors the fact that South Bend is a violent city. “It had nothing to do with basketball; it had everything to do with people being angry about what is happening. There’s so much uncertainty. So, schools are closing, right? We don’t know what’s next. Families don’t know what’s next. Housing is being torn down; families don’t know what’s next.”

Police say no one was seriously injured, one adult was arrested, and one juvenile was detained.

The South Bend Empowerment Zone released a joint statement following Thursday night’s postgame fight, calling it “unacceptable.”

Read the full statement below:

