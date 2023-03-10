The Chief Ice Cream opens Granger location for the season

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - A beloved ice cream chain in Michiana opened one of its locations for the season on Friday afternoon.

The Chief Ice Cream opened its doors to customers at its Granger location (12479 Adams Road) at 2 p.m. The creamery’s hours of operation are 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

The Chief’s opening week lineup of special flavors includes peanut butter explosion, blueberry cheesecake, and funfetti!

The Chief’s original location in Goshen (502 W. Lincoln Avenue) will open for the season on April 12.

For more information, you can visit The Chief’s website.

