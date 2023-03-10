Berrien Co. Animal Control takes a bite out of overcrowding

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien County Animal Control is taking steps to deal with overcrowding.

16 News Now first covered this story a couple of weeks ago.

Since then, the shelter has brought in a consultant to help run the shelter more efficiently and resolve the overcrowding issue.

Officials with Berrien County Animal Control tell 16 News Now that the Sheriff’s Department and Prosecutor’s Office have been working diligently alongside them to solve this issue of overcrowding at the shelter.

When they brought in the consultant, Kristen Hassen, with Outcome for Pets, they noticed an instant increase in foot traffic into the shelter, resulting in adoptions.

The shelter’s manager, Ashley Herr, says they had three dogs adopted this past Monday, which is extremely rare for the shelter.

“She brought in a whole bunch of highly recommended enrichment for our court case dogs, as well as our dogs in general,” says Ashley Herr, Shelter Manager at Berrien County Animal Control. “We’ve been having a little bit of an issue with stuffy toys getting stuck in our drains, and we have some pretty avid chewers who demolish anything we give them. She has some amazing Benebones and Nylabones and other good ideas for them so that they can have enrichment, but we don’t have to worry about them choking, getting something stuck in their tummy, or having an upset stomach for ingesting fabric, plastic, anything like that.”

The shelter also now has more “transfer partners,” so their dogs and cats will not sit at the shelter for months.

Herr added that she noticed a change in her staff’s demeanor since welcoming the consultant.

“The staff is a lot more uplifted,” Herr added. “Everyone has a much more positive outlook; we’re not down and dumpy and like, oh god, this is a never-ending thing. She basically put a light at the end of the tunnel for us to know that we can improve, we can get these animals out of here a lot quicker, and we won’t be as upset seeing them sit here and not have adopters come through. So, she just really kind of uplifted our team, gave us a really good goal at the end of the day on what we want to focus on, and she helped us to become a more positive group overall.”

She also said they are now better trained to handle the dangerous dogs that come to them through illegal dog fighting.

“She also introduced us to playgroups, so we were able to get the dogs out altogether,” Herr explained. “She taught us how to do that safely. She also recommended people to come in and train us on how to do playgroups with larger groups instead of just two or three dogs. She had a lot of really good enrichment and interaction with the dogs that she was able to recommend for us. Also, she had new safety equipment that she recommended, so we’re able to work with the dangerous dogs that we get in here a lot more efficiently.”

While Herr says the consultant’s help cannot be overstated, the shelter currently houses around 60 cats and 90 dogs.

If you have room in your house and in your heart for another pet, consider heading up to the Berrien County Animal Shelter and meeting some of their amazing pets.

The shelter is holding a pet vaccination clinic on March 18 from 9 a.m. until noon to ensure owners are keeping their pets updated on their shots and legal with the county.

