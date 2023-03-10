5 accused of theft, vandalism at The Orchards Mall

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Police are investigating theft and vandalism at The Orchards Mall in Berrien County.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, five people are accused of stealing equipment and vandalizing storefronts. Four of the suspects are juveniles, with the fifth suspect recently turning 18.

The paper adds that Police Chief Greg Abrams says it happened Wednesday night.

No arrests, however, have been made as of Thursday.

