2 men arrested for attempted theft of catalytic converters in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Two men were arrested early Friday morning in Elkhart during a police investigation into cut catalytic converters.

Officers with the Elkhart Police Department were called just after 1:25 a.m. to the area of 1230 Randolph Street in reference to catalytic converters laying on the ground in the parking lot. Police say the property contains a gated lot and wooded area that’s used by Auto Driveaway, a vehicle shipping courier in Elkhart.

When officers arrived, they were met by a security guard who found several cut catalytic convertors by box trucks in the lot. During their investigation, officers found tracks leading from the converters and discovered damage to the property fence.

One of the officers saw a man who allegedly failed to comply with their commands and ran. Officers then secured the area and deployed a K-9 for tracking. Two men were later located within the lot before they were arrested and taken to the Elkhart County Jail.

Officers located over 25 cut catalytic converters lying in the lot.

Police say O Sha Calhoun, 27, of Olympia Fields, Ill., and Jeremiah Haymer, 23, were both booked into the jail for theft of motor vehicle component parts. This case was forwarded to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office for review of formal criminal charges.

