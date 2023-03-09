Two Arrested Following Burglary at PNC Bank

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Shortly after 4:30 A.M. Thursday, March 9, Mishawaka Police responded to an alarm at PNC Bank 310 West McKinley.

Upon arrival, police made contact with two white males that had gained access to the building.

The males then fled but were quickly apprehended by MPD officers including a K9.

One of the males arrested is a convicted felon and was in possession of a firearm.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.