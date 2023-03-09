Toxic waste from train derailment safe for disposal in Indiana, lab results say

ROACHDALE, Ind. (WNDU) - Third-party testing of toxic waste coming into Indiana from last month’s train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, has determined it as safe for continued disposal here.

Governor Eric Holcomb says results indicate the tested material does not contain any harmful levels of dioxins, when compared to acceptable levels, according to the EPA.

Any additional loads of toxic waste coming from the site to the Roachdale, Ind. landfill will undergo the same testing.

Read Governor Holcomb’s entire statement below:

Pace Labs has completed and shared the full results of their third-party dioxin testing I had ordered and expedited last week. Initial samples were taken on Saturday morning, March 4, and testing began that same day at their Minneapolis laboratory. These results indicate that the material tested does not contain any harmful levels of dioxins when compared to acceptable levels established by the EPA. Furthermore, these results demonstrate that the site operator is lawfully permitted to dispose of that material at its site. We have informed the EPA and the site operator of these testing results. We will have Pace Labs continue to test samples of any future loads that may arrive in Indiana from East Palestine to confirm that none of the material contains harmful levels of dioxins.

View the results by clicking here.

