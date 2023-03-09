Toxic waste from train derailment safe for disposal in Indiana, lab results say

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROACHDALE, Ind. (WNDU) - Third-party testing of toxic waste coming into Indiana from last month’s train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, has determined it as safe for continued disposal here.

Governor Eric Holcomb says results indicate the tested material does not contain any harmful levels of dioxins, when compared to acceptable levels, according to the EPA.

Any additional loads of toxic waste coming from the site to the Roachdale, Ind. landfill will undergo the same testing.

Read Governor Holcomb’s entire statement below:

View the results by clicking here.

