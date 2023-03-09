Teen accused of beating girlfriend, asking for help to dispose of body

Authorities in Iowa say a teen is facing charges in the beating of his girlfriend. (Source: KCRG)
By KCRG staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - Iowa authorities say a teen is facing charges in the beating of his girlfriend.

KCRG reports Trevor Dean is accused of beating his significant other so severely that he asked a friend to dispose of the body when he thought she had died.

According to a criminal complaint, Dean believed his girlfriend was cheating on him, so he invited her over to his apartment last month to give her a surprise.

Authorities said when the girlfriend arrived, Dean began punching her in the face and the body. The girl suffered broken teeth, a broken nose, and a broken orbital bone.

Dean recorded a portion of the incident where a video showed the girl on the floor, unconscious and gasping for air, police said.

The criminal complaint stated that Dean asked a friend to help him dispose of the girl’s body because he thought she had died.

Authorities did not immediately identify the girl or release her condition but said Dean was arrested and facing charges that include willful injury resulting in serious injury.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

