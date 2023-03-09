Suspect in ISP trooper’s death now faces murder charge

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU/WPTA) - The man accused of striking and killing an Indiana State Police trooper last week in DeKalb County is now facing a murder charge.

Our reporting partners at WPTA in Fort Wayne say Terry DeWaine Sands II, 42, made his first court appearance on Thursday afternoon.

According to police accounts, ISP Master Trooper James Bailey, 50, came to work on his day off last Friday, March 3, to aid with weather-related crashes on I-69 when he heard about a police pursuit with Sands that was just south of his location.

Bailey then tried to lay out stop sticks to stop Sands, who was driving around 90 mph, according to documents. That’s when a report says Sands drove into the median and directly into Bailey’s path, striking him with his vehicle.

When police spoke with Sands, he said he “swerved to try and miss the trooper,” but said Bailey “jumped in front of him.” Sands also said his intended target was Bailey’s vehicle.

But police say they reviewed all video footage of the crash, and there was no evidence that Sands attempted to swerve out of the way. They also say Bailey did not jump in front of Sands’ vehicle.

Sands was preliminarily charged with resisting law enforcement while causing death. Now, he faces charges of murder, resisting law enforcement - use of motor vehicle causing death, causing death when operating a motor vehicle with a controlled substance, and knowingly/forcibly resisting law enforcement.

The DeKalb County Prosecutor says the case is pending and the investigation is still ongoing.

Master Trooper James Bailey (Indiana State Police)

Bailey was a nearly 16-year veteran of ISP. He is survived by his wife, son, and daughter.

A visitation for Bailey will take place on Friday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the County Line Church of God in Auburn. His funeral will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Garrett High School. He will be buried at Calvary Cemetery in Garrett immediately following his procession.

The Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation has established an official memorial fund to honor Bailey, who was a nearly 16-year veteran of ISP. Donations can be made under the “Master Trooper James R. Bailey” section by clicking here. Donations can also be made on Venmo by sending to: @Indiana-Fallen-Heroes

