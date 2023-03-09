South Bend Police Department hosts February crime stat meeting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, the South Bend Police Department held its monthly crime stat meeting.

During the month of February, homicides, shots fired calls, aggravated assaults, and drug violations were all down, when compared to January of this year.

Meanwhile, business and individual robberies, as well as rape cases, were all up in February when compared to the month before.

To view a full analysis of the data, head to the city’s crime dashboard here.

