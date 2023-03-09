South Bend man found guilty of 2021 murder

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A jury found a 22-year-old South Bend man guilty of murdering a 30-year-old South Bend woman back in 2021.

Travis Logan, Jr. was found guilty of murder on Wednesday for his role in the Oct. 15, 2021, death of Sa’Sha Agnew. Logan was arrested in April 2022 in connection with the murder, as well as a separate outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court after he was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death back on Feb. 7, 2020.

In addition to murder, the jury found Logan guilty of felony murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, and a firearm enhancement. The judge convicted Logan of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery. To avoid double jeopardy, the felony murder count was dismissed.

Travis Logan, Jr. (St. Joseph County Police Department)

Logan faces up to 115 years in prison, as the sentencing range for murder is 45 to 65 years, the sentencing range for a conspiracy to commit robbery is 10 to 30 years, and the sentencing range for a firearm enhancement is five to 20 years.

Logan’s sentencing is scheduled for April 17.

Meanwhile, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office says the case against Tobias Shaw, who was also charged in connection with Agnew’s death, is still pending. According to court records, the jury trial for Shaw is set to begin on May 15. He’s due in court for a pretrial conference on April 28.

Tobias Shaw (St. Joseph County Jail)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.