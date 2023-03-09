Shawn Kemp arrested for alleged drive-by in Tacoma

By Matt Loch
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:06 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Former NBA star and Concord alum, Shawn Kemp was arrested on Wednesday and booked into a Pierce County jail in connection with a drive-by shooting in Tacoma, WA.

According to Tacoma police, an altercation started between occupants of two vehicles which led to shots being fired. One car fled from the scene and no injuries were reported.

Kemp was a six-time NBA All-Star, making a name for himself with the Seattle Supersonics who drafted him in 1989.

