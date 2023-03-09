Repeal of 1931 Michigan abortion law passes state Senate

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - A repeal of Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban is now on Governor Whitmer’s desk.

The 20 to 18 vote in the Senate was split on party lines, with all Democrats voting yes and all Republicans voting no.

Currently, the right to an abortion is already in the state constitution under Prop Three, but Democratic lawmakers wanted to end future confusion with the state’s abortion rights.

According to WLNS in Lansing, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said the vote was a victory for millions of residents.

“Today’s repeal of this antiquated law is a victory for millions of Michigan residents who, like myself, value bodily integrity and personal freedom. I am grateful that our legislators are listening to the will of the voters who passed Proposition 3 this past fall with overwhelming support,” Nessel said in a press release. “The people of this state can rest assured that their elected officials will not sit idly by in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned, and will fight to ensure that residents’ health, safety, and wellbeing is safeguarded from harmful legislation.”

