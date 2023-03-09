New faces take center stage for ND Football ahead of spring practice

By Drew Sanders
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Wednesday marked the long-awaited introduction of the Notre dame football offensive newcomers, including transfer quarterback Sam Hartman. Hartman comes in from Wake Forest as the ACC’s all-time touchdown leader.

Hartman has had a unique past few months since deciding to come to Notre Dame. His position coach and offensive coordinator picked up and left for a job at Alabama, and now Hartman has to get used to new coaches, a new program, and new teammates. To him, though, it’s all business.

“You’ll hear me say this phrase a thousand times but kind of that whole process, it is what it is,” Hartman told media members. “I think obviously it was a great opportunity for (Rees) and there’s no hard feelings there.

“The quarterback room, we stuck together and we kept moving forward and we’ve been moving forward since. Obviously Spring Break’s coming up and we’re going to attack as much as we can and then once Spring Break’s over it’s time to start playing some ball.”

