National Invitational Championship comes to Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A major college swimming event is underway in Elkhart.

Hundreds of athletes from across the country will compete in the CSCAA National Invitational Championship.

The event kicked off on Thursday and will go through Saturday at the Elkhart Health and Aquatics Center.

“We’re excited to have these athletes here,” said Joshua Ptak, aquatics director for Beacon health & Fitness. “The atmosphere of a swim meet is incomparable. They get loud in here, they get excited, especially when you throw in 860 swimmers in a room.”

