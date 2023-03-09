National Invitational Championship comes to Elkhart

National Invitational Championship comes to Elkhart
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A major college swimming event is underway in Elkhart.

Hundreds of athletes from across the country will compete in the CSCAA National Invitational Championship.

The event kicked off on Thursday and will go through Saturday at the Elkhart Health and Aquatics Center.

“We’re excited to have these athletes here,” said Joshua Ptak, aquatics director for Beacon health & Fitness. “The atmosphere of a swim meet is incomparable. They get loud in here, they get excited, especially when you throw in 860 swimmers in a room.”

Tickets to the invitational are available, or you can watch it online by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead after apparent murder-suicide in South Bend
16 News Now Investigates: Police footage of Mishawaka mayor’s son
FBI: Information wanted in regard to Kalamazoo woman's disappearance
FBI: Information wanted in regard to Kalamazoo woman’s disappearance
The Benton Township Police Department confiscated 26 guns in relation to a search warrant.
Benton Harbor man arrested after police search home, recover 20 guns
Chuck's Weather 3923
First Alert Weather Day: Late Thursday Through Friday Morning!

Latest News

3 people hurt, including deputy, in LaGrange crash; K-9 officer taken to vet
2 arrested after allegedly breaking into Mishawaka bank
Chuck's Weather 3923
Chuck's Weather 3923
Over $4 billion could be needed for Michigan roadwork.
REPORT: Michigan could need up to $4B to fix the roads