NASA tracks asteroid that could hit Earth on Valentine’s Day 2046

(No sound) NASA is tracking an asteroid that has a "small chance" of hitting Earth on Valentine's Day 2046. (Source: NASA/CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - NASA is tracking a new asteroid that has a small chance of hitting Earth in about 20 years on Valentine’s Day 2046.

The asteroid is named 2023 DW. It is 164 feet in diameter, which is about the size of an Olympic swimming pool.

Officials say the chance of it actually striking Earth is 1 in more than 600.

On NASA’s risk scale, they rank it as “extremely unlikely with no cause for public concern.”

The agency says it continues to monitor the asteroid daily and that the risk level is likely to decline as they gather more information.

While not as catastrophic as the dinosaur-killing asteroid that struck 66 million years ago, this asteroid could cause severe damage if it were to strike near a heavily-populated area.

A much smaller asteroid struck Russia in 2013. It generated a shock wave that injured 1,500 people and damaged thousands of buildings.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead after apparent murder-suicide in South Bend
16 News Now Investigates: Police footage of Mishawaka mayor’s son
FBI: Information wanted in regard to Kalamazoo woman's disappearance
FBI: Information wanted in regard to Kalamazoo woman’s disappearance
The Benton Township Police Department confiscated 26 guns in relation to a search warrant.
Benton Harbor man arrested after police search home, recover 20 guns
Chuck's Weather 3923
First Alert Weather Day: Late Thursday Through Friday Morning!

Latest News

Shawn Kemp is a six-time NBA All-Star who played 14 seasons in the league, eight of them with...
Former NBA star Shawn Kemp jailed in drive-by shooting investigation
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of...
Biden budget with deficit cuts, tax hikes won’t fly with GOP
Travis Logan Jr. was found guilty of murder on Wednesday for his role in the Oct. 15, 2021,...
South Bend man found guilty of 2021 murder
Officers responded to an alarm just after 4:30 a.m. on Thursday at PNC Bank at 310 W. McKinley...
2 arrested after allegedly breaking into Mishawaka bank
On Thursday morning, the Mishawaka Police Department confirmed with 16 News Now Investigates...
Traffic stop involving son of Mishawaka's mayor under administrative review by Mishawaka PD