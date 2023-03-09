Multiple housing developers interested in vacant, city-owned lots

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - And the envelope, please.

Last November, South Bend asked for proposals to fill some vacant lots circling the downtown.

Those offers have now been opened.

A total of five separate entities have submitted plans for six vacant parcels of land.

“Advantix proposed a 50-unit development of affordable townhomes,” said Caleb Bauer with South Bend’s Community Investment Department.

Advantix is a not-for-profit developer based in Evansville that has yet to do work in South Bend.

Its townhome project would be built on scattered sites along Williams Street.

“So, most of these lots had housing on them at one point. They’re all in parts of the city that have seen population loss over the past few decades. Houses were torn down, not, I don’t think any of them were very recent, so they’re long-standing vacant lots,” said the CID’s Joseph Molnar.

One of the vacant city lots that has been historically hard to sell sits across the street from the historic Studebaker Mansion (Tippecanoe Place).

Suddenly, the South Bend Heritage Foundation is interested in filling the lot with a six-unit, mini-mansion-style apartment building.

At Williams and LaSalle, a three-story, 36-unit apartment building for senior citizens was proposed by a partnership called “LaSalle Landing.”

In a lot of areas of South Bend, the cost to build a home in materials and labor exceeds what that home would then turn around and appraise for and sell for,” Bauer explained. “And so, when you’ve got that appraisal gap, you’re not having a lot of interest from developers. What we’re looking at here is, can we provide land at a lower than market value rate as part of our subsidy to unlock these new housing developments.”

While the aggressive marketing appears to have opened up new opportunities, it remains to be seen how many of the proposed deals can be closed.

