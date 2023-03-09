Michigan Legislature passes bill for LGBTQ+ protections

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, lawmakers passed a bill to protect LGBTQ+ citizens.

The bill expands on the Elliot-Larsen Civil Rights Act, which was passed in 1977. The original act prohibits discrimination against religion, race, color, national origin, age, sex, height, weight, familial status, or marital status.

When the bill was introduced in the early 70s, it was believed that the addition of sexual orientation would prevent its passing, so authors Rep. Daisy Elliott, D-Detroit, and Rep. Mel Larsen, R-Oakland County, left it out at the time.

Now, this updated expansion prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender or identity or expression in employment, public accommodations and public services, educational facilities, housing, and real estate.

According to our sister station at WILX, the state House of Representatives passed the bill on Wednesday with a vote of 64-45, following the Michigan Senate’s passage of the bill on March 1.

The bill will now head to Governor Whitmer’s desk to be signed into law.

