Michigan House votes to repeal right-to-work law

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - The debate over keeping Michigan’s right-to-work law continues after the House voted to repeal it on Wednesday.

According to our reporting partners at WILX in Lansing, the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives voted 56-53 to repeal the law, which currently prohibits public and private unions from requiring non-union employees to pay union dues, even if the union bargains on their behalf.

Repealing the law has been one of the Democrats’ top priorities after taking control of the state government.

Union leaders argue that the repeal would strengthen unions in the state.

“We fought for it all those years,” said Rudy Reyes UAW Local 602 member. “Every time we’ve gotten a car, we had to give up things. So those people who don’t pay union dues, they’re riding for free.”

Meanwhile, business leaders say the law will hurt the state’s economy.

“We talk about the stable economic climate being very key to Michigan’s success, and so this idea is we’re going to flip flop back and forth depending on who’s in control,” said Wendy Block, Michigan Chamber of Commerce senior vice president of business advocacy and member engagement. “That’s not good for anyone.”

The bill now heads to the Senate to be voted on.

