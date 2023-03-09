Man mauled to death by 4 dogs while at work

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) - A man working at a Southern California business was mauled to death by the owner’s four dogs, authorities said.

A 911 call about someone screaming send Riverside County sheriff’s deputies to a home that had been converted into a business in Jurupa Valley, east of Los Angeles, at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the county Department of Animal Services said in a statement.

Mateo Salvador, 42, was attacked while doing some work for the owner and had previously worked at the site without any problems, authorities said.

He died at a hospital.

The owner wasn’t present during the attack. He later surrendered the dogs, three Belgian Maliois and a Cane Corso, for “humane euthanasia,” the animal services department said.

The dogs weren’t registered, department spokesman John Welsh said.

“This is a tragedy and our thoughts go out to this gentleman’s family and loved ones,” Animal Services Director Erin Gettis said in the statement.

