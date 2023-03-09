Leaders, residents call to end gun violence during peace walk

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Community leaders and residents are calling for an end to gun violence in South Bend.

They hit the streets Wednesday evening for a peace walk in the 800 block of Harrison Ave.

“We thought it was important to let the neighborhood know that the community and the city supports them, and that violence in our community is not acceptable,” said South Bend Common Council Member Canneth Lee.

The event was hosted by South Bend’s Group Violence Intervention (GVI).

The outreach team, Stand Against Violence Everyday (SAVE.), works around the clock building relationships, offering hope and resources so people do not resort to violence.

“So, we get out here, we mobilize, and we help to change minds...resources, opportunity, things like job training, things like furthering their education and exposing them to new things. These are things to help reduce violence in the community...Once you can get to the person, you can see what barriers that individual has and the barriers that they have to their success,” said GVI’s SAVE Outreach Director Mychael Winston

This past Friday, officers were called around 1:30 a.m. to the 800 block of Harrison Avenue on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found one person suffering from non life-threatening injuries.

Then on Sunday evening, there was a deadly shooting at the Wayne Street Parking Garage in downtown South Bend.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a security guard, identified as 62-year-old Robert Pulliam Jr., suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

“First of all I want to say that our family goes out to Mr. Pullium’s family. Whenever we lose an individual in our community, it’s heartbreaking and it could have been different, and so it let’s us know that mental health counseling and all of those things are needed here in our city,” said Lee.

“It plagues the community and violence is like a disease, you know you understand. They just want to know what to do. People want solutions,” said Winston.

