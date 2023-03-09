Lane restrictions in place on section of Main Street in Mishawaka
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - To a traffic alert in Mishawaka!
North and southbound lanes will be restricted on N. Main Street, from Saint Lo to Leyte Avenues, starting at 8 a.m. Thursday morning for emergency sewage repairs.
Only one lane will be open in both directions while work is underway.
Traffic should resume to normal by Wednesday, March 15, weather-permitting.
