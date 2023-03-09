Lane restrictions in place on section of Main Street in Mishawaka

Lane restrictions in place on portion of Main Street in Mishawaka.
Lane restrictions in place on portion of Main Street in Mishawaka.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - To a traffic alert in Mishawaka!

North and southbound lanes will be restricted on N. Main Street, from Saint Lo to Leyte Avenues, starting at 8 a.m. Thursday morning for emergency sewage repairs.

Only one lane will be open in both directions while work is underway.

Traffic should resume to normal by Wednesday, March 15, weather-permitting.

