Lane restrictions in place on section of Main Street in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - To a traffic alert in Mishawaka!

North and southbound lanes will be restricted on N. Main Street, from Saint Lo to Leyte Avenues, starting at 8 a.m. Thursday morning for emergency sewage repairs.

Only one lane will be open in both directions while work is underway.

Traffic should resume to normal by Wednesday, March 15, weather-permitting.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.