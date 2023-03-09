Jones, Reynolds both named finalists for 2023 Indiana Miss Basketball award

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Five finalists were named by the IndyStar on Thursday morning for the illustrious Indiana Miss Basketball award for 2023, and two of them are from the same school here in Michiana!

Washington seniors Rashunda Jones and Amiyah Reynolds are both ranked among the top 100 players nationally and will both go off to play Big Ten basketball next season.

Both were key pieces for last year’s Class 3A state championship team, and this year’s undefeated regular season team.

The winner will be announced early next week.

Washington has had five Indiana Miss Basketball finalists. Jacqueline Batteast finished third in 2001. The school’s next finalist was Skylar Diggins, who won it in 2009. Last year, Mila Reynolds finished third.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.