Indiana clinics face pushback on gender-affirming care from AG Rokita

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:26 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita wants answers about gender-affirming care practices at clinics for those under 18.

Rokita’s office says doctors, clinics, and hospitals are increasingly prescribing puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries to children without disclosing “any known risks.”

The ACLU of Indiana says these clinics only provide necessary care to patients and have no obligation to respond to Rokita’s demands. The news comes after state senators voted to advance a ban on all gender-affirming care to those under 18.

In a statement, the ACLU of Indiana says they’re “very concerned” about the bill moving through state legislation, adding that Rokita’s request is an attempt, “to validate this unjustified discriminatory legislation.”

