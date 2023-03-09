Shooting at Jehovah’s Witness hall in Hamburg causes deaths

FILE - Police said the shooting took place in the Gross Borstel district, a few kilometers...
FILE - Police said the shooting took place in the Gross Borstel district, a few kilometers north of the downtown area of Germany’s second-biggest city.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BERLIN (AP) — Shots were fired inside a building used by Jehovah’s Witnesses in the northern German city of Hamburg on Thursday evening, and an unspecified number of people were killed or wounded, police said.

The shooting took place in the Gross Borstel district, a few kilometers (miles) north of the downtown area of Germany’s second-biggest city.

Police said on Twitter that “several people were seriously wounded, some of them fatally,” but didn’t give a precise figure.

German news agency dpa reported seeing rescue services taking people out of a building used by Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Police said they were alerted to the shooting about 9:15 p.m. and were on the scene quickly. They said that after officers arrived, they heard a shot from an upper floor.

The police statement said there was no immediate indication that a shooter was on the run and tehat it appeared likely that the perpetrator or perpetrators were either in the building or among the dead.

Police had no information on the event that was under way in the building when the shooting took place. They also had no immediate information on a possible motive.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

