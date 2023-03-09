Free women’s self-defense seminar available in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A self-defense seminar for women is being offered for free in Mishawaka.

It’s happening on Saturday, April 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Revolution Fitness off Lincolnway East. Those interested in attending are asked to arrive a few minutes before class begins so front desk staff can accommodate guests.

The Safe Society Foundation provides a system to keep women safe by using physical tactics and situational awareness.

To learn more, read the flyer below:

The Safe Society Foundation is hosting a free self-defense seminar for women. (WNDU)

