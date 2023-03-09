Former Concord, NBA star Shawn Kemp being released following arrest

(WNDU)
By Matt Loch
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:06 AM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (WNDU/AP) - No charges are immediately being filed against former NBA star and Concord alumnus Shawn Kemp following his arrest in a drive-by shooting in Washington, prosecutors said Thursday.

According to The Associated Press, Kemp, 53, was booked for investigation of felony drive-by shooting shortly before 6 p.m. on Wednesday in Tacoma, online jail records show. No one was injured in the shooting on Wednesday afternoon.

Adam Faber, a spokesman for the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office, said in an emailed statement on Thursday afternoon that no charges were immediately being filed against Kemp and that he was being released from jail pending further investigation.

Tacoma police said they arrested a 53-year-old man after a shooting in a parking lot near the Tacoma Mall on Wednesday, but a spokeswoman on Thursday did not confirm whether that was Kemp. The shooting followed an altercation between people in two vehicles; one car fled and a gun was recovered, police said.

At Concord, Kemp was a four-year starter for boys basketball team. He holds the school’s career, season, and game scoring records. According to the Elkhart County Sports Hall of Fame, he’s the county’s all-time leading career scorer.

In the NBA, Kemp was a six-time All-Star who made a name for himself with the Seattle SuperSonics from 1989 to 1997. He also played for Cleveland, Portland, and Orlando.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Michigan House votes to repeal right-to-work law

Updated: 8 minutes ago
The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives voted 56-53 to repeal Michigan’s right-to-work law on Wednesday.

News

First Alert Weather

Updated: 24 minutes ago

News

First Alert Weather Day: Tonight - Friday Morning; Slushy & snow-covered roads expected

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
A messy commute in the words for Friday morning

News

Suspect in ISP trooper’s death now faces murder charge

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Terry DeWaine Sands II, 42, made his first court appearance on Thursday afternoon.

News

3 people hurt, including deputy, in LaGrange crash; K-9 taken to vet

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Indiana State Police say it happened around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday in the 800 block of S. Detroit Street while an on-duty K-9 unit was en route to assist another officer.

Latest News

Indiana

Suspect in ISP trooper’s death now faces murder charge

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Terry DeWaine Sands II, 42, made his first court appearance on Thursday afternoon.

News

Camp Millhouse gears up for another season

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
Camp Millhouse has been changing lives for the past 85 years, providing a place for people with disabilities to enjoy camp in the summer.

News

Camp Millhouse on 16 News Now at Noon

Updated: 5 hours ago
Melissa Stephens was joined by Diana Breden, the executive director for Camp Millhouse, on 16 News Now at Noon on Thursday.

News

South Bend man found guilty of 2021 murder

Updated: 5 hours ago
Travis Logan Jr. was found guilty of murder on Wednesday for his role in the Oct. 15, 2021, death of Sa’Sha Agnew.

News

2 arrested after allegedly breaking into Mishawaka bank

Updated: 5 hours ago
Officers responded to an alarm just after 4:30 a.m. on Thursday at PNC Bank at 310 W. McKinley Avenue.

News

Traffic stop involving son of Mishawaka's mayor under administrative review by Mishawaka PD

Updated: 5 hours ago
On Thursday morning, the Mishawaka Police Department confirmed with 16 News Now Investigates that this incident is under administrative review, and that no one has been disciplined in connection with the matter at this time.