First Alert Weather Day: Tonight - Friday Morning; Slushy & snow-covered roads expected

A messy commute in the works for Friday morning
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain showers increase in coverage and transition over to all snow after 9 PM. Wet, heavy snow will make travel conditions tough across Michiana Thursday night into the Friday morning commute. A general 3-6″ of snow is likely. the heaviest snowfall will stay north of U.S. 6. Wind E with gusts to 20-25 mph. Low 32F.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FRIDAY: Snow-covered and slushy roads for the AM commute. Snow in the morning will transition to flurries and scattered, light snow showers during the afternoon & evening. A lake effect snow band is likely west of U.S. 31 throughout the afternoon & evening hours. High: 35F Low 26F. Wind NW 10-25 mph.

THIS WEEKEND: Our Friday system moves out by Saturday morning, but cooler air funnels into Michiana. High temperatures will struggle to make it out of the mid-30s this weekend with overnight lows in the 20s. A chance of light snow showers will move in for Sunday as a fast-moving system approaches the Great Lakes. Daylight saving time begins Sunday, March 12th. Clocks go forward one hour from 1:59 AM to 3:00 AM.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16 News Now Investigates: Police footage of Mishawaka mayor’s son
2 dead after apparent murder-suicide in South Bend
FBI: Information wanted in regard to Kalamazoo woman's disappearance
FBI: Information wanted in regard to Kalamazoo woman’s disappearance
The Benton Township Police Department confiscated 26 guns in relation to a search warrant.
Benton Harbor man arrested after police search home, recover 20 guns

Latest News

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives voted 56-53 to repeal Michigan’s...
Michigan House votes to repeal right-to-work law
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Terry DeWaine Sands II, 42, made his first court appearance on Thursday afternoon.
Suspect in ISP trooper’s death now faces murder charge
Indiana State Police say it happened around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday in the 800 block of S....
3 people hurt, including deputy, in LaGrange crash; K-9 taken to vet