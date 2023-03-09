First Alert Weather Day: Tonight - Friday Morning; Slushy & snow-covered roads expected

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain showers increase in coverage and transition over to all snow after 9 PM. Wet, heavy snow will make travel conditions tough across Michiana Thursday night into the Friday morning commute. A general 3-6″ of snow is likely. the heaviest snowfall will stay north of U.S. 6. Wind E with gusts to 20-25 mph. Low 32F.

Rain moves into Michiana Thursday evening and will change over snow by 10 PM.



❄️ Highest snowfall amounts will stay north of U.S. 30 , but nothing we haven't dealt with over the past week.



⚠️ The Friday morning drive will be MUCH SLOWER with slush and snow covering most roads pic.twitter.com/mAZK84B8jX — Andrew Whitmyer (@AWhitmyer) March 9, 2023

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FRIDAY: Snow-covered and slushy roads for the AM commute. Snow in the morning will transition to flurries and scattered, light snow showers during the afternoon & evening. A lake effect snow band is likely west of U.S. 31 throughout the afternoon & evening hours. High: 35F Low 26F. Wind NW 10-25 mph.

THIS WEEKEND: Our Friday system moves out by Saturday morning, but cooler air funnels into Michiana. High temperatures will struggle to make it out of the mid-30s this weekend with overnight lows in the 20s. A chance of light snow showers will move in for Sunday as a fast-moving system approaches the Great Lakes. Daylight saving time begins Sunday, March 12th. Clocks go forward one hour from 1:59 AM to 3:00 AM.

