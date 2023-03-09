Fight or flight; Residents voice concerns over proposed commercial poultry farm

SILVER CREEK, MI. (WNDU) - According to Joel Layman of Silver Creek Poultry LLC, the owner of the proposed commercial poultry farm, it would house 45,000 chickens, and many residents living near the proposed farmland aren’t too happy about it.

“We got a letter in the mail, stating that it was going to happen, and of course, neighbors started talking,” said Dale Young, a resident who lives less than half a mile from the proposed poultry farm.

Neighbors told 16 News Now that the Silver Creek township’s planning commission had no idea about the poultry farm until residents began reaching out with concerns about the water and air quality.

“The smell that comes from this type of agriculture is highly concerning to me. From a property value perspective. From a quality-of-life perspective. So, we’re not at all happy about it,” said one resident, who has owned his lake house in the area for 10 years, saying renting it out with a poultry farm nearby will be difficult.

The location of the proposed commercial poultry farm is in the popular vacation spot of the Sister Lake’s community, less than two miles from Dewey Lake, Magician Lake, and Silver Creek Lake.

“They have farms in Berrien center, and they have not put it in their area, and I’m sure, for good reason,” said resident, Candy Young.

According to the USDA, a bacteria called campylobacter is highly prevalent in commercial poultry and can have significant affects on air quality.

The water quality can also be affected, as all of the lakes in the area are spring-fed. That means that any bacteria run-off into the springs, would get into the lakes and rivers.

“Our property, that is the beginning of Silver Creek, it goes into the Dowagiac River, which flows all the way, it empties into the St. Joe River,” Candy Young said.

According to residents, the township did voice similar concerns at Wednesday night’s town hall meeting.

However, the decision is out of the township’s hands, due to Michigan’s Right to Farm laws.

“We’ll just have to see how it pans out, I guess. Nothing’s set in stone until the state approves everything,” said resident, Scott Yore.

If the state approves of the commercial poultry farm, residents that have property within a half mile of the location will be able to submit an appeal for up to thirty days after the farm’s approval.

“We’re all for farmers. We know all the farmers in the area, we love them. This has nothing to do, this is a whole different thing. This should not be done. This should not be done to a community,” Candy Young said.

