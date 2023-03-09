Camp Millhouse gears up for another season

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Camp Millhouse has been changing lives for the past 85 years, providing a place for people with disabilities to enjoy camp in the summer.

And now, their mission continues with exciting new changes to the property as they gears up for a new season.

Executive director Diana Breden joined 16 News Now at Noon to talk about the future plans of the camp, and the upcoming fundraiser ‘A Night for our Stars.’

For more information, watch the above interview or click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead after apparent murder-suicide in South Bend
16 News Now Investigates: Police footage of Mishawaka mayor’s son
FBI: Information wanted in regard to Kalamazoo woman's disappearance
FBI: Information wanted in regard to Kalamazoo woman’s disappearance
The Benton Township Police Department confiscated 26 guns in relation to a search warrant.
Benton Harbor man arrested after police search home, recover 20 guns
Chuck's Weather 3923
First Alert Weather Day: Late Thursday Through Friday Morning!

Latest News

Melissa Stephens was joined by Diana Breden, the executive director for Camp Millhouse, on 16...
Camp Millhouse on 16 News Now at Noon
Travis Logan Jr. was found guilty of murder on Wednesday for his role in the Oct. 15, 2021,...
South Bend man found guilty of 2021 murder
Officers responded to an alarm just after 4:30 a.m. on Thursday at PNC Bank at 310 W. McKinley...
2 arrested after allegedly breaking into Mishawaka bank
On Thursday morning, the Mishawaka Police Department confirmed with 16 News Now Investigates...
Traffic stop involving son of Mishawaka's mayor under administrative review by Mishawaka PD