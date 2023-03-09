3 people hurt, including deputy, in LaGrange crash; K-9 officer taken to vet

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people, including a LaGrange County Sheriff’s Deputy, and a K-9 officer were hurt in a crash on Wednesday afternoon in LaGrange.

Indiana State Police say it happened around 3:45 p.m. in the 800 block of S. Detroit Street while an on-duty K-9 unit was en route to assist another officer.

According to their investigation, Deputy Brian Emelander was traveling north on Detroit Street and was approaching a Dollar General store in the area when a 2011 Buick pulled out of the Dollar General parking lot and directly into the path of Emelander’s squad car. The squad car struck the Buick on the driver’s side, then ran off the road before striking a tree.

The driver of the Buick, an 80-year-old LaGrange woman, and her passenger, an 87-year-old LaGrange woman, were taken to the hospital for their injuries. Emelander was also taken to the hospital, while his K-9 partner was taken to a local vet. Police say all their conditions are currently unknown.

The crash remains under investigation by Indiana State Police, but police say neither drugs nor alcohol use appear to be factors in the crash.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.