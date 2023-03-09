2 arrested after allegedly breaking into Mishawaka bank

(AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Police Department says two people were arrested on Thursday morning after they allegedly broke into a bank in Mishawaka.

Officers responded to an alarm just after 4:30 a.m. at PNC Bank at 310 W. McKinley Avenue. When they arrived, they found two males that had gained access to the building.

Police say they ran away, but were quickly apprehended by several officers, including K-9 Fradi.

One of the males who was arrested is reportedly a convicted felon and was in possession of a firearm. Their ages and identities are currently unknown.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

