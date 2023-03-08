TSA at SBN warns spring break travelers of pre-pandemic crowd levels

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - According to TSA’s regional Spokesperson, Airports across the country are gearing up to see pre-pandemic crowd levels this spring break travel season.

For schools throughout Michiana, including the University of Notre Dame, Spring Break kicks off this upcoming weekend.

TSA tells 16 News Now, that airports across the nation experience the spring break travel season through the end of April.

With that said, TSA is encouraging travelers to arrive two hours before they’re scheduled to board their flight.

TSA says to make sure that all larger liquids, aerosols, and prohibited carry-on items either stay home, in the car, or are placed in your checked luggage bag.

“When you bring a prohibited item, it doesn’t just slow you down, it slows everyone in line behind you down. Especially at an airport likes this where we aren’t talking about having a lot of lanes here. Your decisions really impact your other passengers, and we would just encourage you again, pack smarter, and don’t bring those prohibited items through the checkpoint,” says TSA Regional Spokesperson, Jessica Mayle.

If you have questions about what you can bring in your carry-on luggage, click here.

