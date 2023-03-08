Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra to perform Shostakovich’s Fifth

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One of the most impactful symphony pieces ever written will be performed by the Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra.

Shostakovich’s Fifth will be performed on Sunday, March 19, at the Howard Performing Arts Center at Andrews University in Berrien Springs. A conversation with the conductor, Matthew Aubin, will be held at 3 p.m., with the performance starting at 4 p.m.

“We live in turbulent times with war going on, and unfortunately, this isn’t new,” said Music Director Aubin, who programmed the upcoming concert. “The Fifth Symphony was written in the midst of Soviet censorship with Shostakovich having to find ways to get his music performed as it was being censored.”

Shostakovich performed his fifth symphony at the height of the Stalin regime in 1937. His music managed to capture the anxiety, hope, and terror of living under a totalitarian police state.

Tickets range between $25 to $35.

Those interested in attending can purchase tickets here. To learn more about the program schedule, click here.

The Howard Performing Arts Center is located at 4160 E. Campus Cir. Dr.

