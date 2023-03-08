South Bend security guards help woman in car outside County-City Building

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?

How about two local security guards helping a woman in need? Officials are honoring Officers John Kronewitter and Bill Pelletier on Wednesday.

The pair were working at the County-City Building on Friday when they noticed a woman slumped over the steering wheel of her car. Minutes later, that car started to roll forward. Wasting no time, Kronewitter ran to the car, opened the passenger door, and put it in park.

He was then able to wake the woman up.

“I’ve been on the South Bend Police Department for 32 years,” Kronewitter told 16 News Now. “So I mean, it’s, uh, just something you get used to. And, like I said, it’s nothing that nobody else wouldn’t have done, so, really, it just makes you feel good, that you could help somebody out, and a bunch of people didn’t get in an accident or she ran into a building.”

The pair work for Trinity Security, which has handled security for the County-City Building since January.

