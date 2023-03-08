South Bend security guards help woman in car outside County-City Building

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?

How about two local security guards helping a woman in need? Officials are honoring Officers John Kronewitter and Bill Pelletier on Wednesday.

The pair were working at the County-City Building on Friday when they noticed a woman slumped over the steering wheel of her car. Minutes later, that car started to roll forward. Wasting no time, Kronewitter ran to the car, opened the passenger door, and put it in park.

He was then able to wake the woman up.

“I’ve been on the South Bend Police Department for 32 years,” Kronewitter told 16 News Now. “So I mean, it’s, uh, just something you get used to. And, like I said, it’s nothing that nobody else wouldn’t have done, so, really, it just makes you feel good, that you could help somebody out, and a bunch of people didn’t get in an accident or she ran into a building.”

The pair work for Trinity Security, which has handled security for the County-City Building since January.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrick Pratcher
Man arrested, charged in deadly shooting of security guard
FBI: Information wanted in regard to Kalamazoo woman's disappearance
FBI: Information wanted in regard to Kalamazoo woman’s disappearance
Potawatomi Zoo announces death of beloved tiger
2 dead after apparent murder-suicide in South Bend
Family displaced after fire at Hickory Village Apartments

Latest News

Extradition hearing held for man charged with murder of security guard.
Extradition hearing held for man charged with murder of security guard
Wednesday's Child: Rae is still looking
Wednesday's Child: Rae is still looking
The iconic mint shake and mixer from Culver's!
Culver’s gears up for St. Patrick’s Day with seasonal menu items
SAVE Outreach visits Wayne Street parking garage following deadly shooting
Community leaders took time to appreciate those who work at the Wayne Street parking garage in...
SAVE Outreach visits Wayne Street parking garage following deadly shooting