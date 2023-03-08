SBPD to host ‘Community Crime Stat Meeting’ on Wednesday night

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is holding a community meeting on Wednesday night where you can share your concerns about crime and safety.

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. in the South Bend Police Department’s auditorium, located at 701 W. Sample Street.

The meeting will cover crime trends from last month. There will also be time allotted for community questions and input.

South Bend residents also have access to a transparency hub in which citizens can review crime statistics. Click here to view the transparency hub.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.