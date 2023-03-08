SAVE Outreach visits Wayne Street parking garage following deadly shooting

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Community leaders took time to appreciate those who work at the Wayne Street parking garage in South Bend after a security guard was shot and killed there on Sunday night.

SAVE (Stand Against Violence Everyday) Outreach of South Bend went to the garage and helped out with projects, including repainting part of the area.

The group is also hosting its Peace Walk of the year on Wednesday night. It starts at 6 p.m. in the 800 block of Harrison Street.

For more information on the SAVE Outreach team, you can visit the organization’s website or Facebook page.

