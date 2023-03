Regionals underway for Michigan high school girls basketball

(WNDU) - Regionals kicked off on Tuesday evening for high school girls basketball teams in Michigan, and a few of our local teams are still in the hunt for a state championship!

Here’s a look at the regionals involving our local teams:

DIVISION 2

Regional 12 (Three Rivers)

Semifinals - Tuesday, March 7

Holland Christian 54, Edwardsburg 33

Olivet vs. Plainwell, 7 p.m.

Championship - Thursday, March 9

Holland Christian vs. Olivet/Plainwell winner, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 3

Regional 20 (Centreville)

Semifinals - Tuesday, March 7

Watervliet vs. Kalamazoo Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Buchanan vs. Bronson, 7 p.m.

Championship - Thursday, March 9

Watervliet/Kalamazoo Christian winner vs. Buchanan/Bronson winner, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 4

Regional 29 (New Buffalo)

Semifinals - Tuesday, March 7

Fruitport Calvary Christian vs. Kalamazoo Hackett, 5:45 p.m.

River Valley vs. Colon, 7:30 p.m.

Championship - Thursday, March 9

Fruitport Calvary Christian/Kalamazoo Hackett winner vs. River Valley/Colon winner, 6 p.m.

