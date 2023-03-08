Premier Arts kicks off 15th season at The Lerner Theatre this weekend

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Premier Arts will kick off their 15th season with a production of The Drowsy Chaperone.

Craig Culp, a cast member in the production, joined 16 News Now at Noon to talk about the upcoming show.

The Drowsy Chaperone will take place Friday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, 3:00 p.m.

For more information, watch the above interview.

To purchase tickets, click here.

