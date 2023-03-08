Party with a Purpose at IUSB

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Party with a Purpose to be held at Indiana University South Bend (IUSB) on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 - International Women’s Day.

The event will take place from 10:00 A.M. to 4 P.M. in the Fireside Room of the Administration Building, 1700 E. Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, IN 46615.

According to organizers, Neovi Karakatsanis, Director of the IUSB Honors Programs, and Phyllis Wezeman, President of Malawi Matters, the goal for the event is to raise awareness of health issues related to girls in developing countries. In many parts of the world young women miss a week of school every month due to not having feminine hygiene products to use during their menstrual cycle.

Throughout the afternoon, stations with flannel, terrycloth, and waterproof fabric as well as areas with sewing machines will be available for people to asseble reusable pads for girls in “The Warm Heart of Africa.”

Throughout the “Party with a Purpose” there will be guests making mini-presentations which include:

10:30 A.M. - Equipping Women/Empowering Girls (Phyllis Wezeman, President, Malawi Matters)

11:30 A.M. - Life in Malawi (IUSB Students - Yamikani “Yami” Maluza and Grace Lusungu Ngwira)

12:30 P.M. - Period Poverty (Ashley Schoen and others)

1:30 P.M. - Women’s Programs in Michiana (Various)

2:30 P.M. - Busy Hands and other partners (Chris Deitchley, Executive Director)

In addition to Malawi Matters books and resources, Africa Bags will provide a display of fair trade items.

People from the community as well as IUSB students, faculty and staff are welcome to attend whenever their schedule allows. No craft or other skills are needed. Materials will be provided but people are welcome to bring clean or new flannel material or terrycloth fabric or towelss to us in the project.

In addition, people are encouraged to bring packages of pads and tampons that will be distributed to local organizations that serve women in the Michiana area, such as: Broadway Christian Parish, Center for the Homeless, Our Lady of the Road, River Park Food Pantry, St. Margaret’s House, Titans Feeding Titans Food Pantry, Upper Room - Women’s House, and YWCA. Representatives of several of these groups will be in attendance to answer questions and share information about their work.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.