MSP troopers seize $9 million worth of fentanyl during traffic stop in Van Buren County

Believed to be largest-ever seizure of fentanyl in Michigan
(Michigan State Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan State Police troopers say they confiscated an estimated $9 million worth of fentanyl during a traffic stop on Tuesday morning in Van Buren County.

Officials believe it’s the largest-ever seizure of fentanyl during a traffic stop in the state’s history.

Troopers pulled a vehicle over around 9:40 a.m. on I-94 near mile-marker 55 in Paw Paw Township for improper lane use and a cracked windshield. While speaking with the driver, police say there were several indicators of criminal activity.

After getting verbal consent to search the vehicle, troopers discovered six kilos of fentanyl and approximately $30,000 in cash.

The driver, a 25-year-old California man, was arrested and taken to the Van Buren County Jail on possession with intent to deliver more than 1,000 grams of fentanyl charges. According to police, there was enough evidence to determine he was transporting or smuggling fentanyl from California to Michigan.

Police say one kilo of fentanyl can produce approximately 500,000 pills with a street value of approximately $1.5 million. In total, this seizure disrupted the distribution of around 3 million fentanyl-laced pills with a total street value of $9 million.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

