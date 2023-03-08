Man arrested after removing organ from victim, sheriff’s office says

Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.(Bell County Sheriff's Department)
By KWTX Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) – A man in Texas was arrested for allegedly stabbing someone and removing an organ, according to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were called on Feb. 15 to respond to reports of a stabbing and found a victim whose organ was removed when they arrived at the scene.

The stabbing victim was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said he was taken into custody March 7.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrick Pratcher
Man arrested, charged in deadly shooting of security guard
Potawatomi Zoo announces death of beloved tiger
FBI: Information wanted in regard to Kalamazoo woman's disappearance
FBI: Information wanted in regard to Kalamazoo woman’s disappearance
Family displaced after fire at Hickory Village Apartments
FAW 3/8/23
First Alert Weather: Weds/Thurs Quiet; Late Thurs/Fri Storm

Latest News

James Fidele, 37, has been arrested following his child's death after being left in a vehicle.
2-year-old dies after father leaves toddler in vehicle for hours, police say
FILE - The pressures on FBI Director Christopher Wray and the FBI have grown since a search of...
FBI tested by attacks, politically explosive investigations
A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed
An empty coal train hit a rockslide along tracks in West Virginia on Wednesday morning, causing...
3 injured in fiery train derailment caused by rockslide
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the Department of...
After Breonna Taylor shooting, Justice Dept. finds pattern of violations