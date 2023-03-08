Man accused of murdering security guard waives extradition at court hearing

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - The man accused of shooting and killing a security guard at a parking garage in South Bend on Sunday night waived extradition at a court hearing in Cassopolis on Wednesday morning.

Derrick Pratcher, 33, of Elkhart is expected to be back in Indiana soon to face charges in St. Joseph County. He is charged with murder, unlawful carrying of a handgun, unlawful carrying of a handgun as a felon, and firearm enhancement in connection with the death of 62-year-old Robert Pulliam, Jr.

According to charging documents, Pratcher was at the Wayne Street parking garage late Sunday night and was loitering around city vehicles when he was approached by Pulliam and an unidentified Venues and Parks Ambassador employee.

Pulliam told Pratcher to leave the garage and started to call 911 for assistance. That’s when Pratcher allegedly pulled a handgun from his satchel bag and shot Pulliam in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prior to getting shot, police say Pulliam took a photo of the rental car that Pratcher was driving. Authorities linked that car to an address in Vandalia, where he was arrested on Monday.

Robert Pulliam, Jr. (IATSE Local 187)

