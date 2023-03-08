A look inside the new South Bend Clinic Aesthetics and Spa

A look inside the new South Bend Clinic Aesthetics and Spa
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A new spa is now open in Mishawaka.

The South Bend Clinic Aesthetics and Spa opened last week, and 16 Morning News Now got look inside on Wednesday.

The new facility offers a host of different cosmetic dermatology options including facials, chemical peels, laser re-surfacing, injections and so much more.

“It’s a huge deal for us,” said Dr. Todd Rozycki, M.D. “We’ve been so fortunate to have this opportunity to grow and expand the practice, and I think offer something unique with the depth of experience that we have on our team, treating skin disease and understanding skin biology.”

The South Bend Clinic Aesthetics and Spa is located at 1820 E Day Road in Mishawaka.

If you’re interested in learning more about the new spa, you can schedule a consultation by calling (574) 204-7200.

