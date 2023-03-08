Det. Brett Airy named South Bend’s 2022 ‘Officer of the Year’ at awards ceremony

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend police officers were recognized for going above and beyond in our community on Tuesday night.

People gathered at Howard Park for the South Bend Police Department’s 2022 Awards Ceremony. Some of the awards included “Officer of the Year” and “Community Problem Solving.”

“So we can highlight to our community some of the work that we have done,” said Lt. Kyle Dombrowski, “[It’s a] small token of appreciation to those officers and their families on the work they do day in and day out. The South Bend PD command staff goes through different commendations, whether that’s internal or external, from people from the community. From those, we identify individuals to receive these awards.”

Detective Brett Airy was named the police department’s “Officer of the Year.” Det. Airy was awarded “for his tireless work in the department’s Violent Crimes Unit, investigating some of the most heinous crimes that plague our community.”

Watch the full event below:

